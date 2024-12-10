Marcus Rashford Ruben AmorimGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Man Utd OPEN to shock Marcus Rashford sale in January to give Ruben Amorim major transfer market boost

M. RashfordManchester UnitedR. AmorimTransfersPremier League

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling Marcus Rashford in January, in order to give Ruben Amorim a major transfer market boost.

  • Rashford struggling to rediscover best form
  • Has scored just four times in the PL this season
  • Red Devils ready to listen to offers for him in January
