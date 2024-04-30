Revealed: Man Utd flop Antony has been hiring a personal photographer to catch him in 'action' - with Sonic the Hedgehog toy kept in the wings for almost entire season to celebrate his first Premier League goal
Antony has reportedly hired a personal photographer throughout the season to capture him in "action" for Manchester United.
- Antony scored first PL goal in a year
- Celebrated with a Sonic toy for his son
- Had been planning it since the start of the season