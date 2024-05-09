This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chris Burton

Revealed: Lionel Messi’s ‘embarrassed’ reaction to making MLS history – with Inter Miami superstar staying ‘humble’ after posting six goal contributions against the New York Red Bulls

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFJulian Gressel

Lionel Messi’s “shy” reaction to making MLS history with six goal contributions in one game for Inter Miami has been revealed by Julian Gressel.

  • Argentine icon in stunning form
  • Continues to rewrite record books
  • Has never sought the limelight
