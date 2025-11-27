Getty
Revealed: How Roma plan to land Joshua Zirkzee from Man Utd in January
Roma pushing to sign Man Utd's Zirkzee
Reports in Italy have confirmed that Roma have stepped up their push to sign out-of-favour Manchester United striker Zirkzee, who is keen to leave in January due to a lack of minutes under Ruben Amorim. The forward recently made his first Premier League start of the season in the defeat to Everton, but it did little to change his situation after several months on the fringes. With Zirkzee frustrated by limited opportunities and eager to secure regular football ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Roma have emerged as the club willing to give him a prominent role and a fresh start.
As negotiations progressed, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reported that the 24-year-old had already given his approval to joining the Giallorossi. Initial concerns over agent commissions were later denied, and Roma began shaping their proposal around UEFA’s financial restrictions for winter purchases. Because the club cannot register a permanent signing for €25–30 million in January, their strategy shifted toward a loan deal with a delayed purchase option that can be activated after the season ends.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are open to selling Zirkzee but would prefer an immediate permanent transfer, especially since the striker cost £36.5m when he arrived from Bologna in 2024. However, with his playing time dwindling and the January window approaching, the Red Devils are increasingly likely to entertain Roma’s loan-plus-obligation structure. That model would allow the Premier League side to secure a guaranteed sale while giving Roma the flexibility to pay once their summer budget becomes clear.
Man Utd in two minds over allowing Zirkzee departure
Zirkzee’s looming exit reflects the difficult season he has endured at Old Trafford after arriving with high expectations. Despite Rasmus Hojlund’s departure in the summer, the Dutchman was reduced to a supporting role behind Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, leaving him with only 172 Premier League minutes and four matchday omissions. His lack of involvement became so glaring that he only earned a league start due to injuries to both Sesko and Cunha, highlighting his diminished standing in Amorim’s squad.
The situation is particularly damaging for Zirkzee, given his aspirations to break into the Netherlands squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, meaning continued bench time poses a severe threat to his international prospects. From Manchester United’s perspective, the club is caught between protecting short-term squad depth, especially with AFCON absences for Amad Diallo and Mbeumo, and acknowledging the player's desire to leave. That tension leaves United in a delicate position, where prioritising the squad could risk losing value on an unsettled player whose minutes are unlikely to increase.
Roma want to delay payment to next summer
Roma’s plan centres on a loan structure with an obligation to buy, which they view as the only viable method considering UEFA’s limitations on budget allocation during the winter window. The club wants to postpone the €25–30m payment until next summer, allowing them to adjust spending based on Champions League qualification and overall season performance.
Manchester United’s hesitation stems from the fact that they would rather secure an outright sale in January, as Zirkzee no longer features in Amorim’s long-term plans. Even though the club faces forward shortages in January, especially if Sesko’s recovery slows, they recognise that keeping an unhappy striker with little opportunity to play benefits no one. The board also accepts that a loan-with-obligation protects Zirkzee’s transfer value better than continued stagnation in Manchester.
For the player himself, Roma offers the two components he wants most: guaranteed minutes and the chance to work under Gasperini. Zirkzee flourished in Serie A during his Bologna spell, making a return to Italy an appealing path toward confidence, goals and renewed standing with the Dutch national team.
Roma want to formalise deal in January
Roma must now formalise their loan-plus-obligation proposal to Manchester United, who will weigh the offer against the club’s need for attacking depth in the second half of the season. If Roma agree to an obligation triggered either by Champions League qualification or automatic terms, it increases the likelihood of United accepting. Both clubs expect talks to intensify as January approaches, with the structure, timing and guarantees being the final sticking points.
For Zirkzee, the next few weeks will determine whether he earns a fresh start in Serie A or must remain at Old Trafford until the summer. His motivation to leave is strong, and his stance will continue to play a role in pushing the deal forward. Should United approve the move, Roma are prepared to integrate him immediately.
