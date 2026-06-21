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Revealed: How much Man Utd will earn from Amazon Prime Video documentary - with Premier League title hopefuls getting the ‘All or Nothing’ treatment
Record-breaking Amazon agreement for the Red Devils
Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, former Everton chief executive Wyness revealed the financial details of the agreement that will see Amazon cameras go behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Manchester United have sealed the deal earlier this week, and the club are expected to earn an initial £20 million.
Michael Carrick’s men will be followed throughout the 2026-27 campaign, joining the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City, and Arsenal, who have all featured in previous seasons of the 'All or Nothing' series. Wyness believes that despite a recent oversaturation in the sports documentary market, the global appeal of the Premier League giants will ensure this particular project becomes a massive commercial success for the historic club.
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Wyness breaks down the financial benefits
Wyness provided extensive insight into the structure of the deal, explaining how viewership add-ons will boost the final figure to £25m. The Scottish businessman detailed the negotiation process and the massive global exposure the club will receive as a result of the partnership. He said: "I think we're looking at £20m, and in this case, add-ons would be on viewership numbers. I think it could go up to £25m, that's where I expect it to be at that sort of level. I've been around a few of these shows before in terms of negotiations about them. You can negotiate the access, and also editing and all the rest of it. It's a nice number, but also the real benefit for United is in the brand exposure globally."
Overcoming documentary fatigue with global appeal
While acknowledging that audiences might be growing tired of behind-the-scenes football series, Wyness stressed that the massive fanbase of the Red Devils completely changes the dynamic. Carrick's side are preparing for a return to the Champions League and a potential title push, which adds significant drama.
He added: "There is a bit of fatigue in this sector. There have been so many shows that haven't really hit the mark. But certainly, Man United have that global appeal. There should be a decent audience. It's a big opportunity as a springboard, but in terms of the show itself, I'd expect 20 plus bonuses for the size of the audience."
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What's next for Carrick and Manchester United?
With the cameras set to roll over the next 12 months, all eyes will be on how the squad handle the intense scrutiny. The club are targeting a serious challenge for the Premier League title while navigating their return to the Champions League. Fans will eagerly await the premiere of the documentary in 2027 to witness every crucial moment of this potentially defining campaign.