Man Utd commit to 'All or Nothing' docuseries for 2026-27 season on Amazon Prime as record access fee agreed

The path to this deal was not without its hurdles. Internal discussions regarding a potential documentary began back toward the end of the 2024-25 season. The Athletic reported that United held extensive talks over a record-breaking access-all-areas series at that time, with Amazon’s offer coming in at over £10 million. It would have been the largest payment ever made to a club by Amazon to take part in the series.

Despite the lucrative offer, the project was initially shelved as former manager Ruben Amorim expressed significant reservations, fearing that the presence of cameras would serve as an unwelcome distraction for a team that had endured several difficult years.

Amorim, who left the club in January 2026, had voiced concerns that such a project was not appropriate for the first-team environment at the time. However, following a period of stability and a return to European elite competition under Michael Carrick, the United hierarchy decided the timing was finally right. The club's leadership, including CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, are expected to feature as the show chronicles the new era under INEOS ownership.