Revealed: How long injured Jude Bellingham will be out for & the games Real Madrid midfielder will miss

Clubs rarely put a timescale on player recoveries, with it difficult to determine how long any given ailment will take to heal. There is, however, optimism in the Spanish capital that Bellingham will not be ruled out for long.

AS report that: “Bellingham will be out for a month. It could be three-and-a-half weeks; it could be five. But that's the approximate timeframe.” They point out that the all-action midfielder has fared well on the fitness front since returning from shoulder surgery in the summer of 2025.

He is considered to have become an “untouchable” under Arbeloa, with Bellingham seeing as many minutes as possible. A quick assessment on his latest injury was made, with checks being carried out a matter of minutes after he was forced from the field. AS state that: “A 24-48 hour wait is usually recommended, as significant swelling makes diagnosis more difficult. But in his case, it could be done immediately. And so it was.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!