Sergino Dest PSV 2024Getty Images
Brendan Madden

Revealed: The 'difficult issue' facing PSV after Sergino Dest injury blow with USMNT star's €10m transfer from Barcelona now in doubt

Sergino DestUSAPSV EindhovenBarcelonaTransfersEredivisie

Sergino Dest's devastating knee injury has raised some challenging questions surrounding the Barcelona loanee's long-term future.

  • Dest unlikely to play until 2025 after knee injury
  • Absence complicates star's long-term future
  • PSV were keen on making loan move permanent
