Relief for Pep Guardiola as Rodri avoids ban for post-match outburst that's landed Man City star £80k fine

Despite the initial anger, Rodri opted for a conciliatory approach during the hearing, which helped reduce his fine from a potential £120,000. In a statement, the midfielder said: "I would like to apologise again for the comments I made during my post-match interview following the fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on 1 February 2026. I fully accept that my words, as expressed, were inappropriate and fell below the standard expected of me as a professional player. I wish to make clear that I did not intend to imply bias or question the integrity of the match officials. I have always had, and continue to have, great respect for referees and the difficult job they undertake in a fast-moving and highly pressured environment.

"My comments were made in a moment of frustration after a disappointing result. Upon reflection, I recognise that the words I used were poorly chosen and capable of being interpreted in a way that I did not intend." This admission, combined with his full cooperation and early acceptance of the charge, was a key factor in the FA's decision to forgo a match ban.