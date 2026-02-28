Referee arrested in Spain after alleged identity theft in bid to secure Villarreal discounts

Police reports state that one of the individuals involved supposedly exploited his position to obtain personal data and documentation from young players. Said information was then used to process Villarreal season tickets and discounts meant for individuals aged 25 and under.

The club initially alerted authorities having detected tampered tickets at stadium entrances. The investigation showed that suspects bought season tickets through the official platform before altering barcodes and QR codes.

The altered season tickets were then placed on digital marketplaces and second-hand apps, and were advertised as "gifts" in order to bypass legal price limits.

Investigators proved that one of the perpetrators registered 18 people as club members or season ticket holders having claimed they were part of a scout group from Valencia. They provided photocopies of IDs belong to the individuals who had no knowledge of the situation.

The detainees have been released on bail after giving statements, with the case referred to the Vila-real courthouse. If found guilty, they could be fined anything between €601 and €30,000.