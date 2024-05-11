Will Reece James make England's squad for Euro 2024? Mauricio Pochettino gives his verdict after Chelsea captain's starring role on return from injury
Mauricio Pochettino opened up on Reece James' possibility of making the England squad for Euro 2024 as the defender finally returned to action.
- Pochettino spoke on James' return from injury
- Gave verdict on his chances of making Euro 2024 squad
- Provided assist in Chelsea's win over Forest