Ex-Real Madrid star James Rodriguez to be released by financially struggling club with Colombia international to go in search of his 13th team amid MLS links

After just one year in Mexico, James Rodriguez’s adventure with Club Leon is set to end. According to ESPN, the Liga MX outfit have opted not to renew the Colombian midfielder’s contract, which expires at the conclusion of the 2025 Apertura.

The decision reflects both Leon’s financial strain and the team’s poor sporting form. The club currently sit 17th in the league table, having failed to build momentum under head coach Ignacio Ambriz. James, who joined in January 2025 hoping to feature in the Club World Cup, saw that dream collapse after Los Esmeraldas were disqualified from the tournament for ownership regulation breaches.

The 34-year-old scored just three goals in 12 league matches this season and five across 32 total appearances since arriving. His flashes of creativity were overshadowed by inconsistency, as Leon crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Clausura and were unable to find their rhythm in the Apertura. Both parties have agreed that a separation is the best path forward.