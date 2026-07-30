Real Madrid's push to sign Yan Diomande and Rodri is moving at a healthy pace, but Los Blancos have hit a fresh obstacle that could delay registering the pair.

According to "Sport", Real's talks with Leipzig over Diomande have reached their final stages. The sticking points concern the structure of the deal and a handful of final variables tied to the transfer, though every party remains optimistic about getting it done.

The total value could top 120 million euros, split between a fixed fee and add-ons.

Talks over Rodri remain at a relatively early stage, yet confidence is building inside the Valdebebas sporting complex. Real Madrid have already opened discussions with Manchester City.