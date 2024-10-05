Real Madrid player ratings vs Villarreal: Vinicius Jr for the Ballon d'Or! Brazilian's golazo secures win as Kylian Mbappe struggles to get involved

The Brazilian's individual brilliance secured three points for Los Blancos - but their performance was lacking

Vinicius Jr. provided a crucial moment of quality in an otherwise lacking Real Madrid performance as Los Blancos secured a tepid 2-0 win over Villareal.

Carlo Ancelotti's men never really asserted themselves on the game, but were opportunistic when it counted, Federico Valverde and Vinicius making the difference to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop La Liga.

After a slow start, Los Blancos took the lead. Valverde provided the moment of magic, his 30-yard effort taking a somewhat fortunate deflection before spinning into the bottom corner.

There were one of two other moments in the first half. Vinicius Jr slipped Mbappe through on goal, but the Frenchman couldn't convert. The Brazilian finally added some breathing room in the second half, lashing the ball into the top right corner from 25 yards with 20 minutes remaining.

Madrid coasted their way through the fixture after, comfortable to rotate and sit in - while Villarreal failed to offer much. There were some concerns, though. Dani Carvajal was removed in second half stoppage time with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, while Vinicius was grasping his shoulder when subbed.

Once again, this wasn't a pretty performance. But it's the three points, and flashes of individual quality, that really count.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...