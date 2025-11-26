+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Real Madrid Olympiacos GFXGetty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Olympiacos: Kylian Mbappe rises above the chaos! Frenchman's insane four-goal haul ensures ragged Blancos survive Champions League scare as Vinicius Jr silences doubters

A ridiculous four-goal showing from Kylian Mbappe led an otherwise shaky Real Madrid to a 4-3 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. The Frenchman continued his outrageous run of form, while Vinicius Jr eased tensions after a week of controversy by grabbing an assist to carry Los Blancos to a much-needed European victory against a dogged opponent.

It was a miserable start for Los Blancos. They struggled to create in the early stages, and Olympiacos capitalised. Their opening goal was a wonderful thing, as Chiquinho crashed home from 20 yards after a fine team move. 

But the Madrid response was absurd, as their French superstar netted a seven-minute hat-trick. Mbappe scored his first after 22 minutes, running onto a ridiculous trivela pass from Vinicius and finishing through the keeper's legs. He added a second with a fine header, and a third with a simple run in behind the defence and pass into the bottom corner

And then they started to pile on. Vinicius might have made it four after 30 minutes - a much-needed moment after a week of controversy. But his fine effort was ruled out for an offside in the build-up. Olympiacos offered a response in the second half, though. A simple cross floated between Madrid's centre-backs was all they needed when Mehdi Taremi rose to nod into the bottom corner. The Greeks almost had another soon after, but reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin produced an impressive stop.

Mbappe gave Los Blancos daylight, though. Vinicius, in truth, did most of the work, with a lovely winding run down the left. Mbappe only had to convert his cut-back. Olympiacos showed some fight. They bagged a much-deserved third after applying plenty of pressure, and peppered the Madrid goal in the latter stages. However, Los Blancos held on to secure all three points. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium...

  • Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Andriy Lunin (7/10):

    Could do nothing about the excellent opening goal, and was pretty helpless for the other two, as well. Made some important saves in between. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (6/10):

    A very 'Trent' performance. Pinged a few passes that few other footballers can even see, but was also truly woeful in his one-on-ones. 

    Raul Asencio (6/10):

    Lost his man to allow Olympiacos to grab a second, and was a bit erratic at times.

    Alvaro Carreras (5/10):

    Doesn't quite look comfortable at centre-back, in truth. Made a couple of mistakes, and didn't connect with the midfield too well. 

    Ferland Mendy (6/10):

    A return after injury, and a game in which he struggled. Could have closed down the cross before the Olympiacos second.

    • Advertisement
  • Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10):

    Missing on the Olympiacos opener, when he really should have been shielding in front of the back four. But was otherwise solid, winning his tackles and moving the ball.

    Eduardo Camavinga (7/10):

    Full of energy in midfield, and played some key link-up passes, too. Removed at the half in what was likely a planned sub. 

    Arda Guler (7/10):

    Assisted the second Madrid goal, created a few chances, and was useful on the ball. A solid hour.

  • Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Attack

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    Ran a lot and offered an attacking outlet, but was mostly moving to open up space for others. A typically selfless showing. 

    Kylian Mbappe (10/10):

    Scored twice in the space of two minutes to bring Madrid back into it. Added another three minutes later and added a fourth in the second half. He's in ridiculous form.

    Vinicius Jr (9/10):

    Looked to rebound after a week in which he told Madrid he won't pen a new contract. Assisted Mbappe's first with a sublime pass. Set up the Frenchman's fourth, too. A fine showing to answer the critics.

  • Xabi Alonso Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Dani Ceballos (6/10):

    Brought on for midfield control, which he didn't really offer much of.

    Jude Bellingham (6/10):

    Ran around, carried the ball effectively, linked up play, but lacked a bit of end product. 

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    A puzzling introduction, especially with Asencio taken off. On the ball here and there but not particularly involved. 

    Fran Garcia (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Xabi Alonso (7/10):

    Needed a lift after being criticised of late. Got his win, even if Madrid are incredibly unreliable. Will take the three points, but concerns remain.

Cup
Hellas Syros crest
Hellas Syros
HEL
Olympiacos crest
Olympiacos
OLY
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA