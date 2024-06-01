Real Madrid player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Los Blancos are inevitable! Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr the Champions League final heroes after underwhelming Wembley display

Carlo Ancelotti's side turned in another signature European showing to wrap up their 15th European Cup

Dani Carvajal started Real Madrid's Champions League final fun, and Vinicius Jr sealed it, the duo grabbing a goal each as Los Blancos wrapped up yet another European Cup despite turning in a mostly tepid performance.

The score was deadlocked for over 70 minutes, but Madrid found a groove late and were ultimately secure in their 2-0 win.

Dortmund had the first big chance of the game, Karim Adeyemi rounding Thibaut Courtois - making his first Champions League start of the season - before seeing his shot put out for a corner from a tight angle. They could have scored again shortly after, but Niclas Fullkrug put an effort off the post.

Madrid, for their part, created little in the first half, and ended the opening 45 minutes without a shot on target. in the end, they only needed one chance. Carvajal drifted to the near post and met Toni Kroos' corner in stride, nodding past a hopeless keeper to give Los Blancos a 1-0 lead with 20 minutes to play.

The game opened up soon after, and Los Blancos always looked like getting a second. Vinicius provided it, taking Jude Bellingham's pass in stride and tucking an effort into the bottom corner to seal Madrid's 15th Champions League trophy.

