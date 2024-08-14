Real Madrid player ratings vs Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe was born to be a Galactico! Fearsome new-look Los Blancos attack secure first silverware of the season in UEFA Super Cup

The former PSG man enjoyed a dream first start for his new club, while Jude Bellingham starred in a comfortable win

The Kylian Mbappe era is here. And it might be scary for everyone. Real Madrid's new signing got off to a perfect start in white, grabbing a debut goal as Los Blancos beat Atalanta in the Super Cup, 2-0.

But he wasn't alone. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo hummed along before coming alive in the second half, carrying Madrid to what was eventually a comfortable win.

Los Blancos struggled to create for most of the first half, the Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo trio failing to gell. Rodrygo came closest shortly before half time, smashing an effort off the bar.

Thibaut Courtois kept Los Blancos in it after the break with a diving stop. Vinicius blew the game open, dancing down the wing before cutting the ball back to Federico Valverde - who finished into an empty net. Mbappe added a second after 68 minutes, smashing Bellingham's feed into the top corner.

And that was all Los Blancos needed. Vinicius and Mbappe continued to ask questions, but a third goal never came. Still, Madrid were entirely control. The ominous part? They might get even better.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from National Stadium Warsaw...