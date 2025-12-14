+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Real Madrid Alaves GFX 2025Getty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Alaves: Superhuman Kylian Mbappe & resurgent Rodrygo ease pressure on Xabi Alonso as Los Blancos grind out vital victory

Kylian Mbappe bagged another goal to build on his superhuman individual season and Rodrygo broke his La Liga scoring slump as Real Madrid left it late to edge a well-drilled Alaves side. Xabi Alonso's men needed a result to save their manager's job, and even if they were lacking in quality, individual moments of brilliance got the job done in a vital 2-1 away win.

Madrid had much of the ball in the early stages but admittedly little to show for it. If this was indeed the game to save Alonso's job - as it had been billed by many - then the intent didn't really seem there. Mbappe basically changed that single-handedly. The second Madrid had some space in attack, they pounced. Mbappe received the ball on the left, cut inside two men and smashed home to give them a 1-0 lead.

They almost threw it away in the second half. A defensive lapse allowed Carlos Vincente to run in behind, and he smashed past a helpless Thibaut Courtois. But when all seemed lost, Rodrygo stepped up. Vinicius Jr darted down the left, crossed into the middle, and his fellow Brazilian tapped home for his first La Liga goal since January. There should have been another shortly after when Gonzalo Garcia scuffed a square ball to a wide-open Mbappe. Brahim Diaz lashed wide late on, too.

This was another sloppy Madrid performance - and they are yet to establish a true identity under Alonso. Still, it's a result that eases the pressure on the Spaniard and keeps Real within four points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio de Mendizorroza...

  • Toni Rudger Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Made a couple of neat saves. Could do nothing about the Alaves goal.

    Federico Valverde (6/10):

    Absolutely everywhere throughout - without being particularly effective. Covered loads of ground but was lacking in a bit of attacking quality. 

    Raul Asencio (5/10):

    A bit rash at times and could have held his position down a bit easier. 

    Toni Rudiger (5/10):

    Didn't do loads to help his inexperienced left back by stepping up and allowing Vincente to run in behind for Alaves' equaliser. 

    Valde (6/10):

    A mixed full debut. Kept up with the tempo and won a few tackles - but looked unsteady every now and then. 

    • Advertisement
  • Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10):

    Tidy at the base of midfield. Won his tackles, kept the ball moving. He's improved under Alonso. 

    Arda Guler (5/10):

    Quiet once again. He and Bellingham try to occupy the same spaces far too often. 

    Jude Bellingham (8/10):

    A proper workmanlike midfield performance. Nothing too flashy but did the dirty work wonderfully. 

  • Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Attack

    Rodrygo (7/10):

    Quiet until he bagged the all-important winner. Has shown his value of late, and now has two goals in two games after his Champions League strike against Man City in the week. 

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    Provided the necessary moment of individual brilliance to give Madrid a 1-0 lead. Dangerous throughout. Scoring for fun at the moment.

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    In and out of the game. Sloppy at times but delivered the game-winning assist. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Xabi Alonso Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Dean Huijsen (5/10):

    A quick run out to return to fitness. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (5/10):

    Scuffed a ball that would have put the game beyond sight. 

    Brahim Diaz (N/A):

    Not enough time to make an impact.

    Franco Mastantuono (N/A):

    Not enough time to make an impact.

    Xabi Alonso (7/10):

    Madrid weren't great but they fought for the manager and got a result, much to Alonso's relief. Still seems he's one poor result away from being binned, though. 

Copa del Rey
CF Talavera de la Reina crest
CF Talavera de la Reina
TAL
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Copa del Rey
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
0