Real Madrid player ratings vs Alaves: Superhuman Kylian Mbappe & resurgent Rodrygo ease pressure on Xabi Alonso as Los Blancos grind out vital victory

Madrid had much of the ball in the early stages but admittedly little to show for it. If this was indeed the game to save Alonso's job - as it had been billed by many - then the intent didn't really seem there. Mbappe basically changed that single-handedly. The second Madrid had some space in attack, they pounced. Mbappe received the ball on the left, cut inside two men and smashed home to give them a 1-0 lead.

They almost threw it away in the second half. A defensive lapse allowed Carlos Vincente to run in behind, and he smashed past a helpless Thibaut Courtois. But when all seemed lost, Rodrygo stepped up. Vinicius Jr darted down the left, crossed into the middle, and his fellow Brazilian tapped home for his first La Liga goal since January. There should have been another shortly after when Gonzalo Garcia scuffed a square ball to a wide-open Mbappe. Brahim Diaz lashed wide late on, too.

This was another sloppy Madrid performance - and they are yet to establish a true identity under Alonso. Still, it's a result that eases the pressure on the Spaniard and keeps Real within four points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio de Mendizorroza...