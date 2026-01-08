Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Fede Valverde, that's outrageous! Fantastic free-kick sparks semi-final win as Rodrygo maintains fine form to set up Supercopa Clasico against Barcelona

The showpiece semi in Saudi Arabia started with a bang as a seemingly innocuous foul on Jude Bellingham 30 yards from Atletico's goal set up Valverde's wonder strike. Deputising for Dani Carvajal, both as captain and right back, the Uruguayan led by example by firing the dead ball past Jan Oblak into the top corner. While the veteran 'keeper got a hand to the effort, and the replay showed a slight flick off of Sorloth in the Atletico wall, there was no hope in turning the thunderous shot over the bar.

Diego Simeone would have been pleased with his side's response, as Atletico shaded the next 20 minutes. Despite their industry, it was Los Blancos that fashioned the next clear cut chance, as Rodrygo was set free by Alvaro Carreras. The Brazilian turned inside a lunging Conor Gallagher brilliantly, but his ensuing shot was tame.

Soon after, Thibaut Courtois was called into action on multiple occasions, his best stop a diving save to deny Sorloth's header. The big Norwegian should have scored with another aerial chance moments later, but his free header sailed over the bar.

Real appeared to have pulled away from their inter-city rivals as Rodrygo broke onto a Valverde pass to bear down on Oblak's goal and take his chance this time, calmly dispatching the ball past the Slovenian with a side-footed finish. That brought an almost-instant response from Simeone's side, however, as Sorloth also repented for his first half profligacy, powering Guiliano's Simeone's cross past a helpless Courtois at the back post.

Just as the game appeared to meander towards the finish, Vinicius Jr's substitution in the 80th minute brought about a disagreement between the opposing benches, with the Brazilian and Diego Simeone receiving bookings. Antoine Griezmann's acrobatic effort moments later was rebuffed by Courtois, and Atletico pressed forwards in the remaining action, but were unable to find a leveller.

Julian Alvarez' late miss confirmed it would be a "Clasico" Super Cup final, as Los Blancos face off against Barcelona on Sunday.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium...