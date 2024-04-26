Real Madrid player ratings vs. Real Sociedad: Arda Guler saves the day! Dazzling youngster bails out poor Blancos as league leaders inch closer to title

The "Turkish Messi" provided a crucial moment as Carlo Ancelotti's side picked up three valuable points.

From Vinicius Jr to Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid have an embarrassment of youth talent at their disposal. And on Friday night, another, newer face entered the fold - and made his mark. Arda Guler, making his first La Liga start for the club, scored the only goal of the game to hand his side a 1-0 win and inch closer to regaining the title.

Los Blancos pieced together a largely unspectacular performance. Reserve goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was called into action on a handful of occasions in the first half, while the Madrid attack toiled. Guler provided the crucial moment, though, sneaking in at the far post to meet Dani Carvajal's cross and give his side a 1-0 lead.

La Real thought they had an equaliser when Take Kubo curled one into the far corner, but his goal was harshly ruled out for a foul in the build up. The home side had further chances in the second half, seeing another goal ruled out - this time for offside - and narrowly missing on two other occasions.

By the end of it all, Los Blancos were left holding onto a scrappy win, one of the litany of young talents at their disposal to thank for a moment of quality.

