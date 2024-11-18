FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Real Madrid join Joshua Kimmich race amid ongoing Bayern Munich contract impasse

Real Madrid have joined Barcelona in the race for Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, whose contract situation at the German club has stagnated.

  • Real Madrid want Kimmich
  • Contract talks at an impasse with Bayern
  • Could leave for free in 2025
