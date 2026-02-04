‘Like Real Madrid in Asia' - Karim Benzema reveals Al-Hilal trophy ambition after angering Cristiano Ronaldo with controversial transfer

Speaking in the wake of his shock switch across the Saudi divide, Benzema wasted no time in drawing parallels between his new employers and the most successful club in European history. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, who spent 14 illustrious years at the Bernabeu, believes the mentality and stature of Al-Hilal mirror that of the Spanish capital side.

"It's good. I'm happy to be here," Benzema told the club's official website after his first training session under Jorge Jesus. "After my first training with the team, with the coach, I'm so happy and glad to be a part of this team. It's a good team, with a good history. They have won a lot of trophies."

He went on to deliver the soundbite that will delight Al-Hilal fans and likely irritate their rivals: "It's similar, like Real Madrid in Asia. Everything is good, the fans are good, they play well, they have good players, they have a good mentality."

The 38-year-old also revealed a long-standing admiration for the club, citing previous friendly encounters during his time in Europe. "I liked this team from before. I used to play against them with Madrid and it was not an easy game. It was a good game so I have good memories. Today I'm happy because I'm a player of Al-Hilal."