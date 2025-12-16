Getty Images Sport
'Real Madrid have no fans!' - Atletico Madrid legend aims dig at old rivals with claims Brazilian side Flamengo are bigger than Spanish champions
Bernabeu lacks passion
The former Atletico midfielder has reignited the Madrid derby from across the Atlantic, launching a scathing assessment of Real's fanbase while comparing it unfavourably to the support he now receives at Flamengo. The 31-year-old, who made the switch to Rio de Janeiro to reunite with his former teammate and current head coach Filipe Luis, did not hold back in his praise for the Brazilian giants, insisting they dwarf the reigning European champions in terms of genuine passion.
Saul, who spent over a decade at the Metropolitano and made more than 400 appearances for Los Colchoneros, is currently preparing for a high-stakes final against PSG. However, in the build-up to the showpiece event, he took the opportunity to aim a dig at his old crosstown rivals, suggesting that the Santiago Bernabeu lacks the soul found at the Maracana.
- Getty Images Sport
'You feel nothing' at Real Madrid
Speaking to Spanish outlet AS ahead of the upcoming final, the Spaniard was asked to compare the stature of the two clubs. His response was blunt, claiming that while Los Blancos possess global fame, they lack the visceral connection with their supporters that defines South American football.
"It is more than Madrid," he stated when asked if Flamengo is comparable to the Spanish giants. "In reality, Madrid has no fans. Madrid is famous, yes, for what it has won and it is known all over the world and that is why it has followers. But you go to the stadium and you feel nothing."
The comments are sure to rile the Madridistas, particularly coming from a player who was a central figure in Diego Simeone’s side during the height of their rivalry. He contrasted the "silent" nature of the Bernabeu with the deafening noise of his current home ground, emphasising the lengths Brazilian supporters go to follow their team.
"In contrast, you go to the Maracana, an emblematic stadium, and it is always full," he explained. "Away from home, the ground is full of Flamengo fans. We recently played against Sport Recife and they sent us to another stadium because otherwise our fans wouldn't fit. And that's speaking of a flight of three and a half hours duration.
"You go to Lima and our fans fill it 100%. And then you see that Palmeiras doesn't fill it... You say: 'This is a big fanbase'."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Reunion with Luis Enrique nears
The comments come as the Brazilian side prepare for a monumental clash against PSG in the final of the Intercontinental Cup this December. The match pits the midfielder against a familiar face in Luis Enrique, the manager who handed him several caps during his tenure as Spain head coach.
He was full of praise for the Asturian tactician, acknowledging the transformation the Ligue 1 champions have undergone since his arrival in the French capital.
"I coincided with him in the national team," Saul recalled. "He has a lot of personality and transmits it to his team. They are young players, but with experience. They know how to adapt to the type of match. Since Luis Enrique has been there, I have watched his matches in Paris and he has many solutions. It is going to be very difficult."
- Getty Images Sport
Chasing history
The relationship between the player and his current manager appears to be the driving force behind the club's recent success. The pair shared a dressing room at Atletico for years, winning La Liga and reaching Champions League finals together. Now, with his former colleague in the dugout, he reveals that the coach is instilling a belief that they are on the verge of something special.
"Filipe always tells us that we are a team prepared to make history, it is his most legendary phrase," he revealed. "We players have to believe it more. At first you see it as further away. The final against PSG is very complicated, but we have hope and desire. We play for the 42 million or more followers that Flamengo has."
Advertisement