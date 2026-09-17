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Kylian Mbappe warning sent! Diego Simeone exposes Real Madrid's terrifying weapon ahead of massive derby
Assessing readiness for the ultimate test
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has been forced to address the massive shift in intensity required as his side prepares for Sunday's high-stakes Madrid derby. Speaking during his official post-match press conference following the 4-0 win over Osasuna, the Argentine coach was directly asked about his team's competitiveness heading into a fixture of this magnitude. While acknowledging that his squad always strives to give their absolute best, Simeone emphasized that a derby brings a completely different level of demand.
"I always, I don't see it as competitive. Then the match will show how far we can give," Simeone stated when evaluating his squad's standing.
- Pressinphoto
Dismissing past results ahead of the clash
Simeone was quick to dismiss any notion that recent domestic form or prior successes will have any bearing on Sunday's showdown at the Metropolitano. The manager stressed that the emotional and physical demands of facing their fiercest rivals render previous fixtures completely irrelevant. For Atletico, the focus remains entirely on treating the derby as a completely fresh battleground.
"We understand that this match is completely unrelated absolutely nothing in nothing for the match on Saturday," Simeone explained during the briefing, underlining the unique nature of the capital showdown.
Wary of Real Madrid's incredible offensive strength
The Atleti boss reserved special praise for their opponents' lethal capabilities in the final third, highlighting the formidable challenge posed by Los Blancos' frontline. With star-studded talents like Kylian Mbappe and the creative output of Arda Guler driving the visitors forward, Simeone knows his backline will face a relentless test of concentration and resilience.
"Saturday we are going to find an opponent who, as you can see, has incredible offensive strength, and well, we will try to take the game where we want and where we can hurt them," Simeone warned.
- DeFodi Images
Executing the tactical plan at the Metropolitano
With just two points separating the two rivals in the La Liga standings, the tactical battle on the pitch will ultimately dictate the outcome. Simeone and his coaching staff have spent the week formulating a blueprint to blunt Real Madrid's momentum while exploiting any defensive vulnerabilities of their own. As anticipation reaches fever pitch across the capital, Atletico are fully prepared to leave everything on the pitch in pursuit of a statement victory.
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