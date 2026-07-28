Real Madrid not ruling out another Endrick loan transfer amid links with Michael Olise

Los Blancos are looking to clear space in their attacking department to accommodate high-profile new additions ahead of the upcoming campaign. According to ESPN, Mourinho plans to closely observe both Endrick and Garcia during pre-season before deciding which young forward will be allowed to leave on loan.

The Spanish giants have set their sights on Bayern Munich winger Olise following his standout performances for France at the World Cup. Daily evaluations by Mourinho's coaching staff during daily training sessions and friendly matches will prove crucial in shaping the squad for the new season.







