FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-ALAVES
Soham Mukherjee

Real Madrid confirm huge Kylian Mbappe injury blow with new 'Galactico' set to miss key run of games across La Liga and Champions League

K. MbappeReal MadridLaLigaChampions League

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe will miss the derby against Atletico Madrid after he picked up a thigh injury against Deportivo Alaves.

  • Mbappe was subbed late against Alaves
  • Scans revealed an injury to his femoral biceps
  • Slated to be sidelined for three weeks
