FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP
Mitchell Fretton

Real Madrid 'confident' of tying up Trent Alexander-Arnold deal in January but Liverpool right-back is unwilling to move before end of season as Arne Slot's side chase Premier League title

T. Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridLiverpoolTransfersPremier LeagueA. SlotLaLiga

European champions Real Madrid are keen to secure the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the upcoming transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Real Madrid eager to sign Alexander-Arnold
  • Full-back out of contract with Liverpool in summer
  • Would not leave in January with Premier League title on cards
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱