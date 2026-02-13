AFP
Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti set to sign contract extension with Brazil ahead of World Cup
A historic commitment to the Selecao
Reports from South America confirm that the 66-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to extend his stay until the 2030 tournament, which will be held across Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with group games taking place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. The deal is expected to be officially signed in the coming days, solidifying a partnership that broke the mould of Brazilian football history when he became the first foreign manager to take charge in 60 years.
The terms of the new contract reportedly mirror his current lucrative package, with a salary in the region of €10 million per year, but with improved performance incentives. Crucially, the agreement retains the unique flexible working arrangements that lured him from the Santiago Bernabeu, allowing the Italian to split his time between his base in Rio de Janeiro and his family home in Vancouver. This compromise has been pivotal in convincing Ancelotti to dedicate the twilight of his illustrious career to the five-time world champions.
- AFP
Stabilising the ship after turbulent start
Since his arrival last year, Ancelotti has been tasked with steadying a rocking ship. He inherited a squad that was languishing in fourth place in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and devoid of confidence following the dismissal of Dorival Junior. While his record of four wins, two draws and two losses in his first eight games suggests a work in progress rather than instant dominance, the "Carletto effect" has been felt most keenly in the dressing room.
The Italian has successfully restored harmony to a fractured squad, leveraging his strong relationships with former Real Madrid charges Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Eder Militao. His calm demeanour has been a welcome antidote to the chaos that engulfed the Selecao post-2022, and the players have reportedly been vocal in their support for his continuity. The extension serves as a vote of confidence from the board that Ancelotti's methods are taking root, even if the on-pitch transformation is still in its early phases.
CBF prioritises long-term stability
The decision to renew Ancelotti’s contract before the 2026 World Cup is a calculated statement of intent from the CBF. Historically, Brazil have been notorious for their short-termism, often sacking managers immediately after a World Cup failure. By locking Ancelotti down until 2030, the CBF is sending a powerful message to the players and the public: the project is bigger than a single summer.
Rodrigues has long viewed Ancelotti not just as a tactician, but as a figurehead capable of overhauling the national team's culture. The federation is keen to avoid the uncertainty that usually plagues the team after a major tournament, ensuring that the technical structure remains intact regardless of what happens in North America. It is a bold move that prioritises stability and gives Ancelotti the mandate to build a dynasty, rather than just a team for one tournament.
- Getty Images Sport
Eyes on the prize in North America
With his future now secure, Ancelotti can turn his full attention to the immediate challenge of the 2026 World Cup. Brazil have lined up high-profile friendlies against France in Boston and Croatia in Orlando next month, fixtures that will serve as the final litmus test for his tactical systems before the tournament proper begins in June.
The pressure to deliver Brazil’s sixth World Cup title - and their first since 2002 - remains immense. However, the spectre of the 2030 tournament offers a tantalising long-term goal. Should he see out his new contract, Ancelotti would lead Brazil into the centennial World Cup, potentially cementing his legacy as the greatest foreign import in South American football history. For now, the focus is on the US, Mexico and Canada, where Ancelotti will look to add the only major trophy missing from his cabinet.
