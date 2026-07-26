Real Madrid agree blockbuster Yan Diomande transfer as RB Leipzig star pencilled in for medical

According to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have closed an agreement with RB Leipzig for a fee of "well in excess" of €100 million for Diomande. The Spanish giants had previously seen an opening offer of roughly €100m rejected by the German outfit, who demanded a significantly higher sum for the 19-year-old.

Romano confirmed the major breakthrough on his X account, stating: "BREAKING: YAN DIOMANDE TO REAL MADRID, HERE WE GO! Agreement closed tonight with RB Leipzig for fee over €100m for the Ivorian winger. Diomande will fly to Madrid this week for medical tests and contract signing until June 2031."







