Real Madrid 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Real Madrid kits for the 2025-26 season.

Over the years, Adidas has rarely missed the mark when crafting kits for Los Blancos, a daunting task given the sky-high expectations surrounding one of football's most iconic clubs. Each season, the challenge remains the same: blend tradition with innovation to deliver a look worthy of Real Madrid's global stature.

While the club's home shirt continues to lean on its timeless foundation, white base, crest, and black branding, the finer design elements are refreshed each year. The away kits, meanwhile, often serve as a canvas for bolder, more creative expression.

An official release date for the home, away, third and goalkeeper jerseys has not yet been announced, although fans can typically expect the kits to be launched around May-June-August time, in preparation for the new La Liga season.

Article continues below

Early leaked images have now given fans a sneak peek at both the home and away kits for 2025–26, offering a glimpse into how Adidas plans to merge Real Madrid's storied legacy with modern flair for the upcoming season.

So, what will the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois be wearing when they feature for the Merengues next season? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.