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Rayan Cherki 'hungry like crazy' to win World Cup as France prepare for last-16 showdown
Cherki declares World Cup hunger
France are preparing for the business end of the 2026 World Cup, and Cherki is adamant that the squad's motivation is at an all-time high. The 22-year-old, who has seen limited minutes during the tournament so far, spoke out via a video shared by the French national team to rally support ahead of the round of 16 clash against Paraguay.
"This qualification, it’s magnificent, we are in the round of 16 of the World Cup," the Manchester City star said. "We are hungry, we're very, very hungry. We are in the final phase of the World Cup. Whoever wins stays, whoever loses, have a good holiday! Right now, I think people probably don’t see it, but we're hungry like crazy."
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The Deschamps incident
The defiant message comes in the wake of a viral moment following France’s 3-0 group-stage victory over Sweden, where Cherki appeared to snub a handshake from Deschamps. Footage of the incident led to widespread speculation that the midfielder was unhappy with his peripheral role in North America.
However, a report from L'Equipe suggests that the French coaching staff have not held the gesture against the player. It is understood that Cherki has been dealing with a "very difficult" off-field situation that has led to sleepless nights. The brush-off was viewed by those close to the player as a sign of self-frustration rather than a direct act of defiance against his manager.
Focus on the collective
Despite his status as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League, Cherki has found playing time hard to come by with Les Bleus. The former Lyon man has yet to make a start in the tournament, falling behind the likes of Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola in the pecking order.
Deschamps, however, remains focused on the collective strength of his squad. Addressing the general mood of the team, the manager said: "Players might be disappointed because they’re not playing enough or at all; there might be frustrations, but the collective strength is paramount."
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All eyes on Paraguay clash
France will now travel to Philadelphia to face Paraguay, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. The South American side will provide a stern test of France's defensive mettle, but Cherki's comments suggest a group that is fully united in their pursuit of a third world title.
As the tournament enters the knockout phase, the emphasis within the camp is on clinical efficiency. With heavyweights like Kylian Mbappe leading the line, France remain the team to beat, provided they can channel Cherki's "crazy" hunger into a winning performance on Saturday.