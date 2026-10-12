Raphinha to miss Galatasaray clash as Hansi Flick prioritises long-term fitness for Barcelona captain

Barcelona will delay their return to Spain by staying overnight in Istanbul and holding a Wednesday training session to keep players fresh, MARCAreports. Although Raphinha joins Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, and Roony Bardghji on the sidelines, Flick still has ample firepower in Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, and Gabriel Jesus.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk faces his own selection dilemmas, unable to call upon injured defender Wilfried Singo or suspended Lesley Ugochukwu.



