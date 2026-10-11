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Champions League
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Galatasaray vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Galatasaray
Barcelona

Comprehensive match preview of Galatasaray S.K. vs FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. We break down latest domestic results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Tuesday night Matchday 2 clash at the RAMS Park in Istanbul.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray and FC Barcelona will kick-off on 13 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Lions host Catalan giants in Istanbul

Galatasaray return to home soil at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park to host Spanish powerhouses FC Barcelona on Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Fuelled by an electric home atmosphere, Okan Buruk's squad aim to leverage domestic form and claim a major European scalp in Istanbul. For Hansi Flick's Barcelona, travelling to Türkiye following another dominant domestic performance offers an opportunity to assert control in the Champions League table.

Galatasaray SK v Kasimpasa SK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images

The Lions' late thriller sinks Kasımpaşa

Galatasaray enter Tuesday night on high spirits after securing a 3–1 home victory over Kasımpaşa in Süper Lig action on October 9. Defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı opened the scoring in the first half before Barış Alper Yılmaz and Mario Lemina struck in the closing minutes to secure all three points. Anchored by a dynamic attack featuring Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leão, Leroy Sané, and Gabriel Sara, Galatasaray carry lethal forward power into European action.

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Blaugrana's Gordon and Jesus spark Getafe win

FC Barcelona travel to Istanbul boasting a perfect domestic record after shutting out Getafe 3–0 at Spotify Camp Nou on October 10. Early strikes from Anthony Gordon (2') and Gabriel Jesus (30') set the tone before defender Jules Koundé sealed the victory in the second half. With Lamine Yamal providing creative spark alongside Dani Olmo, Gavi, and Pedri in midfield, Barça look to maintain high-tempo pressing on the road.

RAMS Park showdown

Tactically, Tuesday's encounter features a thrilling clash between Galatasaray's rapid transitions and Barcelona's fluid possession setup. Galatasaray will look to unleash Rafael Leão and Barış Alper Yılmaz out wide while relying on Gabriel Sara and Mario Lemina to disrupt Barça's buildup. Meanwhile, Barcelona will aim to control tempo through Eric García, Xavi Espart, and Lamine Yamal to penetrate Galatasaray's central defense. With crucial Champions League phase points at stake, Tuesday's clash promises intense action in Istanbul.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Formation
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-3-3
U. CakirU. CakirD. SanchezD. SanchezE. ElmaliE. ElmaliI. JakobsI. JakobsR. SallaiR. SallaiY. AkgunY. AkgunL. SaneL. SaneGabriel SaraGabriel SaraA. BatrakovA. BatrakovL. TorreiraL. TorreiraB. YilmazB. YilmazJ. GarciaJ. GarciaP. CubarsiP. CubarsiJ. KoundeJ. KoundeG. MartinG. MartinJ. CanceloJ. CanceloD. OlmoD. OlmoRodriRodriPedriPedriK. AdeyemiK. AdeyemiG. JesusG. JesusL. YamalL. Yamal
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
Galatasaray

Starting XI

Barcelona

Manager

  • O. Buruk
  • H. Flick

Okan Buruk has not confirmed a probable lineup for Galatasaray ahead of the match, and the club has provided no injury or suspension updates at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

On the Barcelona side, Hansi Flick has similarly not released a projected XI, with no official injury or suspension list made available. Jules Kounde is competing for a starting berth after losing his place to Eric Garcia, while Alejandro Balde's reduced role under Flick this season adds further uncertainty to the defensive shape. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

GAL

GAL - Form

SCP
L3-1
KOB
W1-0
TRS
L4-0
PEN
D3-3
KAS
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BAR

BAR - Form

FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Galatasaray arrive in this fixture having struggled for consistency. Buruk's side have managed two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches, scoring eight goals but conceding eleven. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Pendikspor, and the damage done by a 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig reflects a team that can be exposed at the back. A 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP in the Champions League last month compounds the concern in European competition.

Barcelona's recent record stands in stark contrast. Flick's team have won all five of their last matches, accumulating an extraordinary 24 goals scored against just nine conceded. The 7-2 win over Racing Santander and a 5-1 victory against Feyenoord in the Champions League demonstrate an attack operating at a high level. Barcelona have not dropped a point since the international break, and their momentum heading into Istanbul is considerable.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GalatasarayDrawBarcelona
0
1
4
Europa League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Europa League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
0
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
2Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the 2022 Europa League, when Barcelona edged the tie with a 1-2 win in Istanbul before a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou secured their progression. Prior to that, encounters between the sides date back to the 2002-03 Champions League group stage, where Barcelona won on both occasions. Across the five recorded meetings, Barcelona have not lost to Galatasaray, and the Turkish side have yet to beat them across all competitions in this dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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