Galatasaray vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray and FC Barcelona will kick-off on 13 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Lions host Catalan giants in Istanbul

Galatasaray return to home soil at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park to host Spanish powerhouses FC Barcelona on Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Fuelled by an electric home atmosphere, Okan Buruk's squad aim to leverage domestic form and claim a major European scalp in Istanbul. For Hansi Flick's Barcelona, travelling to Türkiye following another dominant domestic performance offers an opportunity to assert control in the Champions League table.

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The Lions' late thriller sinks Kasımpaşa

Galatasaray enter Tuesday night on high spirits after securing a 3–1 home victory over Kasımpaşa in Süper Lig action on October 9. Defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı opened the scoring in the first half before Barış Alper Yılmaz and Mario Lemina struck in the closing minutes to secure all three points. Anchored by a dynamic attack featuring Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leão, Leroy Sané, and Gabriel Sara, Galatasaray carry lethal forward power into European action.

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Blaugrana's Gordon and Jesus spark Getafe win

FC Barcelona travel to Istanbul boasting a perfect domestic record after shutting out Getafe 3–0 at Spotify Camp Nou on October 10. Early strikes from Anthony Gordon (2') and Gabriel Jesus (30') set the tone before defender Jules Koundé sealed the victory in the second half. With Lamine Yamal providing creative spark alongside Dani Olmo, Gavi, and Pedri in midfield, Barça look to maintain high-tempo pressing on the road.

RAMS Park showdown

Tactically, Tuesday's encounter features a thrilling clash between Galatasaray's rapid transitions and Barcelona's fluid possession setup. Galatasaray will look to unleash Rafael Leão and Barış Alper Yılmaz out wide while relying on Gabriel Sara and Mario Lemina to disrupt Barça's buildup. Meanwhile, Barcelona will aim to control tempo through Eric García, Xavi Espart, and Lamine Yamal to penetrate Galatasaray's central defense. With crucial Champions League phase points at stake, Tuesday's clash promises intense action in Istanbul.

Team news & squads

Okan Buruk has not confirmed a probable lineup for Galatasaray ahead of the match, and the club has provided no injury or suspension updates at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

On the Barcelona side, Hansi Flick has similarly not released a projected XI, with no official injury or suspension list made available. Jules Kounde is competing for a starting berth after losing his place to Eric Garcia, while Alejandro Balde's reduced role under Flick this season adds further uncertainty to the defensive shape. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Galatasaray arrive in this fixture having struggled for consistency. Buruk's side have managed two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches, scoring eight goals but conceding eleven. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Pendikspor, and the damage done by a 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig reflects a team that can be exposed at the back. A 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP in the Champions League last month compounds the concern in European competition.

Barcelona's recent record stands in stark contrast. Flick's team have won all five of their last matches, accumulating an extraordinary 24 goals scored against just nine conceded. The 7-2 win over Racing Santander and a 5-1 victory against Feyenoord in the Champions League demonstrate an attack operating at a high level. Barcelona have not dropped a point since the international break, and their momentum heading into Istanbul is considerable.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the 2022 Europa League, when Barcelona edged the tie with a 1-2 win in Istanbul before a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou secured their progression. Prior to that, encounters between the sides date back to the 2002-03 Champions League group stage, where Barcelona won on both occasions. Across the five recorded meetings, Barcelona have not lost to Galatasaray, and the Turkish side have yet to beat them across all competitions in this dataset.