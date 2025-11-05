Getty Images
Raphinha is not happy! Barcelona star shows off his trophies and stats in social media storm after missing out on FIFPRO Team of the Year spot
Raphinha hits out on social media after FIFPRO snub
Raphinha didn’t take his FIFPRO World XI omission lightly. Within hours of the lineup being announced, the Barcelona winger flooded his Instagram stories with a flurry of posts celebrating his standout 2024-25 campaign, one that many fans and pundits believe deserved recognition.
The 28-year-old uploaded 17 stories highlighting his personal milestones, from individual awards to match-winning performances. Among them were clips of his 34 goals, 25 assists, and a highlight reel of Barca’s domestic treble-winning campaign, their first in history. The montage was a not-so-subtle reminder of the year that redefined his career. The FIFPRO lineup, voted by players worldwide, excluded Raphinha despite his career-best numbers and a Player of the Season award in La Liga.
A record-breaking season that demanded recognition
Few players in world football enjoyed a year as complete as Raphinha’s last term. Across all competitions, he contributed 59 goals and assists, a level of output rarely seen since the Messi-Ronaldo era in Spain.
In La Liga, the Brazilian was directly involved in 29 goals, winning the division’s Player of the Season award and leading Barcelona to domestic glory. His impact in Europe was even more remarkable, recording 22 goal involvements in the Champions League, the best individual tally in the tournament’s history.
He also delivered when it mattered most: four goals and three assists against Real Madrid across four Clasico wins, a hat-trick versus Bayern Munich, and a goal against Inter in the semi-finals. Raphinha’s excellence extended to the international stage too, contributing five goal involvements for Brazil as they sealed qualification for the 2026 World Cup.
Yet, despite his accolades, his name was missing from FIFPRO’s list, a snub that highlighted the often subjective nature of such awards and left Raphinha determined to prove his critics wrong once again.
'It was a personal disappointment' - Raphinha opens up on Ballon d’Or result
In a candid interview with GQ Hype, Raphinha reflected on finishing fifth in the Ballon d’Or race, calling it both an honour and a personal setback. “When you give so much, work hard every day, and feel you’ve had an incredible season, you naturally expect to be among the best,” he said. “Finishing fifth was an honour, of course, but my expectations were higher.”
Despite the snub, the Bluagrana star insisted that he feels at peace with his current form and maturity as a player. “What makes this moment so unique is the combination of technical growth, accumulated experience, and mental balance,” Raphinha explained. “Today I feel I can play with more freedom, read the game better, and handle pressure in a more mature way.”
'Lamine is like family' - Brazilian denies rivalry amid 2026 World Cup dream
Raphinha also clarified his relationship with teenage teammate Lamine Yamal, rejecting rumours of tension between the two. “That rivalry simply doesn’t exist. What truly exists between us is a mutual desire to perform at our best, to push each other, and to help the team,” he said. “Off the field, our relationship is very strong. Lamine is like family.”
The 28-year-old also looked beyond club football, reaffirming his desire to achieve international glory with Brazil. “Winning the World Cup with Brazil would be the biggest dream of my career. I grew up playing barefoot in the streets of Restinga, dreaming of representing my country, it’s an honour and a huge responsibility. Football in Brazil is like a religion.”
Focused on recovery and the long-term Barca vision
Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Raphinha remains determined to return stronger and continue his upward trajectory at Barcelona. Despite speculation about future moves, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the Catalan giants and his dream of leaving a legacy at Camp Nou.
“I would love to retire at Barca and leave my mark on the club. But football is unpredictable, so I try to live in the present and give my best every day in this shirt.”
With Barcelona aiming to close the gap at the top of La Liga and push deep into the Champions League knockout rounds, the Blaugrana will be counting on Raphinha’s leadership and experience once he returns.
