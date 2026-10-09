Raphinha Ballon d’Or snub: Barcelona star told he would miss out on ‘top three’ regardless - despite posting R9-esque goal numbers for La Liga champions

Raphinha has burst out of the blocks quicker than the likes of R9 and Lionel Messi managed at Camp Nou, but is not considered to form part of the global elite. Asked if he should be in that discussion, ex-Brazil international Anderson - who was speaking courtesy of Swiper Casino Canada - told GOAL: “I think he has to be. But I don't think he would be in the final three.

“If he's doing well in the national team for Brazil, I think he's there. There is a difference between him and the other players, because Yamal does amazing in the national team for Spain. [Kylian] Mbappe does amazing for France, and [Harry] Kane does amazing as well for England.

“That is the only difference for Raphinha and these players. It is why Raphinha will not be in the top three. He deserves to be there, to be honest. If you look at the numbers, if you look at him for the club, he deserves to be in the top three players.”