The race for Antoine Semenyo is ON! Tottenham ramp up interest in Bournemouth star but face stiff competition from Liverpool & Man City

Semenyo has been very open about the fact that he is an Arsenal fan, which may well put the brakes on any potential move to Spurs. Having already seen Gunners fan Eberechi Eze slip through their fingers, repeating that mistake would be very costly, but Semenyo insists he pays no attention to rumours.

Speaking to The Athletic in October of last year, he said: “I do hear it. But I try not to take too much notice. It is so early in the season and that can all fade away in a split second. It is great to hear they are interested — I don’t know how true that is — but I just want to focus on my game, continue doing what I’m doing, causing problems, scoring goals, getting assists. That’s the main thing. If that does come we will deal with that then but at this moment in time it is just about staying focused on what the goal and the plan is this year.”

“I am an Arsenal fan,” he says. “I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it.”