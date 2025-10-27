Getty Images Sport
'We’ll see what happens in the coming days' - Pumas coach Efraín Juárez on Aaron Ramsey’s uncertain Liga MX future after dog abduction
Away from the team
Following Pumas’ 1-1 draw against Club León, head coach Efraín Juárez addressed Ramsey’s prolonged absence, a situation that has raised growing uncertainty around the veteran midfielder’s future at the club.
Since the last international break, Ramsey has not reported to the team’s training facilities at Cantera. Although he is also dealing with an injury, Pumas granted him permission to remain absent in order to handle personal matters.
'We’re monitoring it'
Juárez confirmed that the situation remains unresolved but refrained from going into detail, pointing to the emotional weight Ramsey is currently carrying:
“We’re monitoring it. I said it on Wednesday - let’s see what happens in the coming days. He’s dealing with his situation, which we all know about, involving his dog. Also, there was an issue before he left during the FIFA break. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next few days," the manager said.
Challenging for both sides
Ramsey’s time in Mexico has been far from what Pumas envisioned when they signed him as a high-profile marquee arrival. Despite being announced as a major coup for Liga MX, the Welsh midfielder has struggled to meet expectations. So far, he has scored just one goal across eight appearances.
Meanwhile, Pumas are currently outside of the Play-In spots, sitting 12th in the table with 15 points. Ramsey’s absence only adds to the club’s concerns as they fight to salvage their season.
What comes next?
Pumas will face Tijuana on Sunday in a must-win match if they hope to stay in contention for a Play-In spot. Anything less than a victory would severely diminish their chances, especially with a tough season finale against Cruz Azul looming.
