Paris Saint-Germain beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg to win the UEFA Super Cup, the traditional meeting between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. Luis Enrique's reigning European champions took on Unai Emery's Villans. PSG arrived on the back of last season's Champions League triumph, their second in a row. Aston Villa were chasing another trophy to cap a remarkable season. Both PSG and Aston Villa had one success in this competition to their name: the French side won it in 2025, beating Tottenham 6-5 on penalties, while the English club lifted it in 1982, overcoming Barcelona in the two-legged final (0-1 and 3-0 after extra time). Somali official Omar Artan took charge, having been sensationally excluded from the World Cup after the United States denied him a visa to enter the country.
PSG won 2-1 thanks to goals, one in each half, from Kvaratskhelia, whose right-footed strike at mid-height to the near post left Bizot, standing in tonight for Dibu Martinez, looking less than convincing, and Doué, who timed his run on the edge of offside. Villa's temporary equaliser arrived right at the end of the first half through 17-year-old Madjo, the revelation of the evening(WHO IS MADJO). PSG have now won their second European Super Cup.
PSG-ASTON VILLA 2-1
SCORERS: 20' Kvaratskhelia (P), 45' Madjo (A), 61' Doué (P)