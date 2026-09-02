AFP
Forgotten PSG star TERMINATES contract hours before transfer deadline to end four-year nightmare as Luis Enrique continues ruthless clear-out
A frantic deadline day exit
According to Record Portugal, the 29-year-old midfielder mutually terminated his contract just hours before the summer transfer window slammed shut. The departure marks the end of a highly frustrating four-year stint in the French capital.
Sanches arrived at the Parc des Princes from Lille in the summer of 2022 with high expectations. Despite securing the Ligue 1 title during his debut campaign, the Euro 2016 Young Player of the Tournament and 2016 Golden Boy winner failed to establish himself. Persistent injury setbacks severely restricted his minutes and disrupted his momentum.
His exit makes him the fifth player to leave PSG on a free transfer this summer. Luis Enrique's ruthless squad overhaul has already seen a mass exodus of fringe players to balance the books and streamline the dressing room.
- AFP
A quiet end to a difficult chapter
The abrupt termination speaks volumes about PSG's urgency to trim their squad. The mutual agreement allows the reigning European champions to remove another unwanted salary from their wage bill, while granting the Portuguese international complete freedom to choose his next destination.
Sanches was entirely frozen out of Enrique's plans for the upcoming campaign. After failing to make a lasting impact in Paris during his inaugural season, the midfielder spent three consecutive years away from the club on temporary deals to find regular minutes.
Those loan spells ultimately proved unsuccessful. Sanches managed a combined total of just 31 league appearances across stints with Roma in Serie A, Benfica in the Primeira Liga, and Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League.
Enrique's ruthless Parisian revolution
The midfielder's departure is merely a footnote in a historic summer of business for PSG. The club has embarked on an aggressive rebuild, generating a record €360 million from player sales. Notable high-profile exits include Bradley Barcola's move to Liverpool, Goncalo Ramos joining AC Milan, and Ibrahim Mbaye switching to Aston Villa.
Instead of retaining out-of-favour veterans, Enrique has pivoted towards a fresh tactical vision as the club targets a third consecutive Champions League crown. The PSG hierarchy has heavily backed the Spanish tactician, securing the signatures of Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres, and Mika Godts to reinforce the squad.
- AFP
A potential lifeline in La Liga
Now unattached, Sanches is free to negotiate with prospective employers outside the confines of the transfer window. The 29-year-old will be desperate to reignite a career that has stalled dramatically since his breakout performances a decade ago.
A move to Spain could offer an immediate route back to top-flight football. Sevilla have been linked with the midfielder in recent days, as per Diario de Sevilla, and his newly acquired free-agent status significantly removes any financial hurdles for the Andalusian club to complete a deal.
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