PSG player ratings vs Chelsea: Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia go missing as European champions suffer embarrassing Club World Cup final defeat

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain failed to add the Club World Cup trophy to their ever-growing collection as they were beaten 3-0 by a Cole Palmer-inspired Chelsea in Sunday's final. PSG, who were heavy favourites heading into the game, were absolutely stunned by Enzo Maresca's men on the day, being blanked in the attack while the English club countered their high-press system with ease to secure the title.

Palmer opened the scoring after 22 minutes, slotting home with his left foot from the edge of the box, and the England international doubled Chelsea's lead eight minutes later, finding the back of the net once again with an identical finish after leaving the PSG defence for dead.

On the verge of half-time, the Blues added a third, with Palmer turning provider as he delivered a delightful ball to Joao Pedro, who chipped PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for his third goal in two appearances for Chelsea since he joined from Brighton.

PSG tried to fight back in the second half as Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha were denied by Robert Sanchez before tempers flared late on as Joao Neves was sent off after pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.

GOAL rates PSG's players from MetLife Stadium...