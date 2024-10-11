PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi shuns Kylian Mbappe following Real Madrid move as legal row over unpaid wages continues

Getty/GOALAditya GokhalePSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi shuns Kylian Mbappe following Real Madrid move as legal row over unpaid wages continuesK. MbappeParis Saint-GermainReal MadridLaLigaLigue 1Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has no interest in talking about Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe amid their ongoing legal battle.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKylian Mbappe and PSG's relations fracturedAl-Khelaifi asked about project without Real Madrid starPSG chief responds bluntly against questionsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below