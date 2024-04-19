'That's why it's hard' - PSG star Jackie Groenen explains Lyon dominant head-to-head record as French rivals battle for Champions League final berth
PSG star Jackie Groenen has tried to explain Lyon's dominant record against her team as the two meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lyon & PSG meet in all-French UWCL semi-final
- PSG so often second-best in France
- Midfield star Groenen tries to explain Lyon dominance