FBL-FRA-WOMEN-D1-PSGAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'I'm including the men in this!' - PSG coach reveals Mary Earps' standout quality which transcends gender to make her world class

M. EarpsParis Saint GermainWomen's footballDivision 1England

Mary Earps received high praise from Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeping coach for her standout quality which transcends gender to make her world class.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Earps was named The Best Goalkeeper by FIFA in 2022 & 2023
  • Moved from Man Utd to PSG last year
  • GK coach hailed instinct and intuition as world class
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches