'Everyone has problems!' - Thierry Henry sends 'let's not talk' warning to Mikel Arteta as Arsenal look to finally win Premier League title again

Arsenal stumbled their way to a 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Wolves last time out, with two own goals seeing them past winless opposition. Picking up points when not at your best is considered to be the sign of a good team, but Henry admits that the Gunners need to raise their game.

Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer, with 228 goals to his name, added: "You’re allowed one or two during the season where you are lucky on the night. That happened to me, and to a lot of teams that I’ve seen win the league. People expected Arsenal to beat Wolves comfortably, but there’s no such thing in the Premier League. The year we stayed unbeaten, we didn’t beat Portsmouth, so it doesn’t mean anything.

"Now, you don’t want that to repeat. You will see in a season that the team’s going to be tested, injuries are going to happen, and things are not going to go your way. It’s how you go through that.

"This period is always crucial in England. When you enter Christmas up until the end of February, you usually get a clearer view of what’s going to happen, and then you can be a bit more vocal about who can win the league or not. We’ve seen things can happen down to the last day, so don’t be overexcited when you win games, don’t be overexcited when you lose them. It’s a long, long road."