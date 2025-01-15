FBL-EUR-C4-ASTON VILLA-OLYMPIAKOSAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Prince William spotted at…Wetherspoons?! Aston Villa fans get royal surprise as Prince of Wales joins them for pre-match pint ahead of Everton clash

Aston VillaPremier LeagueU. Emery

Prince William checked in at Wetherspoons in Birmingham where he handed out a royal surprise to Aston Villa fans by joining them for a pre-match pint.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • William attended the College of Paramedics' conference
  • Dropped in at a local pub where he met Villa fans
  • The prince brought them a round of beers
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱