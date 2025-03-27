Premier League confirm TWO summer transfer windows due to 'exceptional circumstances' as chiefs look to accommodate clubs competing in Club World Cup
Premier League have confirmed two summer transfer windows due to "exceptional circumstances" in an effort to accommodate clubs competing in the CWC.
- 2025 CWC set to commence in mid-June
- PL will have a brief transfer window from June 1
- The market will reopen on June 16 until September 1