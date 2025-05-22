Virgil van Dijk, Cole Palmer and GOAL's Premier League Team of the Season for 2024-25

Champions Liverpool have five players in our all-star selection after romping to the title - but who else has earned inclusion?

The end of the Premier League season is upon us, with the final round of games set to be played on Sunday. There are, of course, still precious Champions League places up for grabs, but Liverpool have long since been confirmed as champions after surging away from the chasing pack over the winter break and never really looking back.

It won't come as a surprise, then, to learn that the Reds have more representatives in GOAL's Premier League Team of the Season than any other club (five) - or that not a single Manchester City player has made the cut after a dreadful title defence from Pep Guardiola's men.

However, there is well-deserved recognition for players from some of the 2024-25 campaign's surprise packages, including Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest...