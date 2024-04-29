Premier League Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Phil Foden still in pole position as Mohamed Salah plummets

Erling Haaland came out on top in 2022-23, but may have to pass his crown to a Manchester City colleague this time around

The 2023-24 Premier League season is now edging towards a dramatic conclusion, with Manchester City in sight of a record-breaking fourth consecutive title. Erling Haaland is once again leading the way in the goalscoring stakes, which still makes him a favourite to defend his Premier League Player of the Season crown from 2022-23, but he hasn't quite managed to reach the same ridiculously high standards.

A host of Arsenal players are in the running to knock Haaland off his throne now that Mikel Arteta's team have emerged as City's main title rivals again ahead of Jurgen Klopp's fatigued Liverpool, while Unai Emery's swashbuckling Aston Villa side have surprised everyone. Tottenham, led by their own innovator Ange Postecoglou, are now the only team who can stop Villa landing the final Champions League spot, and that race promises to be every bit as exciting as the one for the title.

A number of summer signings have become vital players at their new clubs, while certain players have benefitted from a managerial change or improved injury situation to rediscover their best form or reach an even higher level. And with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea still struggling for consistency, plenty of surprise names are also still in the frame for Haaland's crown.

GOAL has rated the best performers so far to figure out who should be the frontrunners for the 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season award as the finishing line approaches...

Previous update: April 15, 2024.