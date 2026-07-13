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Premier League clubs line up for Omar Marmoush as Man City exit nears
Marmoush seeking clarity under Maresca
According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham and Newcastle are both showing significant interest in City's 27-year-old Egypt forward as the summer transfer window heats up. Marmoush has emerged as one of the more intriguing names to watch before the window closes, having seen his stock remain high despite a lack of regular minutes at the Etihad.
Both Premier League rivals are looking to bolster their attacking options and have reportedly made enquiries about the forward.
However, sources close to Marmoush indicate that he is keen to know exactly what role he will play in City's new manager Enzo Maresca's plans before making his decision about moving to another club or staying at Al-Ittihad.
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Struggles for game time at the Etihad
Marmoush joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 and initially made an encouraging impression following his arrival.
However, opportunities became increasingly limited under Pep Guardiola. If Maresca signals Marmoush will have a prominent role, the Egyptian is open to staying and fighting for his place.
The 27-year-old started just eight Premier League matches last season and spent much of the campaign among the substitutes, prompting a number of clubs to begin monitoring his situation. However, should it become apparent that regular opportunities will again be difficult to come by, his camp are prepared to explore the growing interest from England and abroad.
Spurs and Newcastle leading the chase
TEAMtalk reveals that Tottenham and Newcastle have both made enquiries about the versatile forward, while there is also significant interest from several Bundesliga clubs, who are keen to bring Marmoush back to Germany.
Tottenham remain keen to strengthen in attack and are tracking Marmoush’s situation, while also retaining an interest in his Man City teammate Savinho.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have funds to play with following the £100million (including add-ons) sale of Sandro Tonali to Spurs. They are also in the market for attacking reinforcements after Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa both failed to make the expected impact last season. Marmoush’s ability to play as a striker, second striker or winger are viewed as major positives by Tottenham and Newcastle.
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German return remains an option
His performances for Eintracht Frankfurt prior to joining City ensured he retained a strong reputation in the Bundesliga, and sources indicate multiple German sides would be interested if he became available.
With his future up in the air and Maresca’s decision looming, the two Premier League sides are poised to strike. Whether he remains in Manchester to fight for his spot or seeks a fresh start elsewhere in the Premier League, Marmoush's next move will be one of the final talking points of the current window.
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