Premier League breakthrough prediction for JJ Gabriel as Man Utd wonderkid is likened to Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal
Why Gabriel is yet to make his senior Man Utd debut
Gabriel only turned 15 in October 2025, meaning that he is currently being prevented from gracing the Premier League stage. He would have been able to represent United in FA Cup action this season, but the Red Devils suffered a third round defeat to Brighton in that competition.
That situation is keeping Gabriel in the academy ranks for now, with an impressive contribution being made at youth level. He has figured prominently in U18 Premier League fixtures and the FA Youth Cup.
Gabriel being likened to Barcelona wonderkid Yamal
He is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in world football, with United working hard to ensure that they are the ones to benefit from undoubted potential. European heavyweights such as Barcelona have been credited with interest in Gabriel.
Professional terms are being readied for the youngster, with the expectation being that he will head down a path similar to that which 2025 Ballon d’Or runner-up Yamal trod in Catalunya.
Yamal made his Barca bow at 15, while Max Dowman was the same age when breaking through at Arsenal this term. Gabriel is ready to knock on a similar door at Old Trafford, with a fellow academy graduate tipping him to smash down that barrier.
When Gabriel is being backed to make his Premier League debut
Wes Brown, who went on to become a Premier League and Champions League title winner with United, has told Metro of Gabriel and when he could be unleashed on the senior ranks: “The talent is there. Crazy talent.
“It is about timing with JJ Gabriel. For United, it is about getting him in at the right time where he can do well, where he will be appreciated. The best example is with what Barcelona have done with Lamine Yamal. The talent was there, we know that now. If you bring him in too early and it doesn’t work out, the door can shut a little bit. Everyone knows how talented you are but the opportunities can become less.
“What I will say, watching Gabriel is, he is fearless, he is always trying to make something happen. The way he glides past players is unbelievable.
“Next season he will definitely be in the conversation but it will be about timing. Not to put him under pressure and telling him ‘we need you’ because you don’t need that at that sort of age. He just needs to enjoy his football and when his opportunities come, enjoy it. But it will happen for him.”
Will Rooney follow Gabriel into the Man Utd first team?
Gabriel is currently turning out alongside Kai Rooney, the son of United’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne. They are both being billed as Red Devils stars of the future, with their obvious talents set to be added to an attacking talent pool that already includes the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Bruno Fernandes.
